FM holds meeting with the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov has met with the High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser.

He has arrived in Astana to participate in the V Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The sides discussed the joint efforts of Kazakhstan and the United Nations to promote inter-religious and inter-ethnic dialogue, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry informs. Mr. Idrissov said that Kazakhstan is interested in the exchange of the best experiences of the country and the international community to overcome cross-cultural, ethnic and religious conflicts. In addition, Erlan Idrissov noted Kazakhstan's initiative of holding the International Decade for the Rapprochement of cultures in 2013-2022 under the auspices of UNESCO. In turn, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser praised Kazakhstan's idea to convene the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which has become "the country's contribution to the overall effort to advance the issues of consent and tolerance, respect and friendship among peoples, cultures and civilizations". Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed readiness to continue cooperation on sustainable development and other relevant topics. It was stated that Kazakhstan supports the establishment in Almaty the Regional Hub of the United Nations. "From geopolitical and geographical points of view Kazakhstan is the most suitable place for the coordination of the UN activities in Central Asia and Afghanistan," stressed Mr. Idrissov. The meeting has also discussed Kazakhstan's bid for the status of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.