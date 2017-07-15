FM meets UAE Health Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the Minister of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates AbdulRahman Bin Mohamed Al Owais, MFA's press service reports.

The sides discussed the current state of the Kazakhstan-UAE cooperation in the context of the results of the January and March visits of President Nazarbayev to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as the visit of the UAE's FM to Astana in May this year. The Ministers share the conviction that the two countries have ample opportunities for further strengthening of their partnership, including in the field of transport infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and cultural exchange. The UAE is actively participating in EXPO-2017, and the interaction in the development of the International Financial Center Astana has also become very important.

Kairat Abdrakhmanov and AbdulRahman Al Owais also exchanged views on the situation around Qatar, the prospects for intra-Islamic rapprochement, the settlement of regional conflicts, as well as countering terrorism and extremism.

According to Mr. Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan has established friendly relations with all Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. And Kazakh Minister expressed hope that the fraternal countries will be able to overcome differences and resolve the crisis through dialogue for the benefit of their peoples.