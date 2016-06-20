FM prioritizes integration of Nurly Zhol program with neighbour countries' infrastructure initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The integration of Kazakhstan's infrastructure programs into the main economic markets is a top-priority objective for our country, Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov says.

"Kazakhstan has been the largest landlocked country. That is why, the objective of integration of Kazakhstan's infrastructure programs into the economic markets is a top-priority one, which enables us to solve long-term growth issues," highlighted the Minister.



Now, in his opinion, Kazakhstan actively works on linking the Nurly Zhol program with other infrastructure initiatives of our neighbor countries.



"First of all, we will actively promote and integrate Nurly Zhol program within our unions, in particular, within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Eurasian space, in general. We have noticed that our infrastructure priorities coincide with the efforts of our eastern neighbor - China," the Minister added.