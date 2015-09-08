EN
    16:55, 08 September 2015 | GMT +6

    FM told about President&#39;s official trips in future

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the briefing held for foreign diplomatic corps in Astana, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told about the schedule of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    "Our President plans to pay official visits to Great Britain, France, South African Republic, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The schedule is very tight, as we can see. We hope that our collective efforts in ensuring partnership and cooperation will bring favorable results," the Minister said.

