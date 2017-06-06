FM voices Kazakhstan's position on Qatar situation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov has voiced the country's position on the situation where several Arab countries broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our country expresses its hope that all the sides will overcome divisions and resolve this situation through diplomatic methods, i.e. by negotiations. We call on all the sides involved in this situation for restraint and mutually acceptable decisions particularly for the good of these countries' peoples who will mainly suffer from the severance of the diplomatic relations and the relations in whole between these countries", he told journalists after a Government session.

Earlier, international media reported that three of the Gulf countries - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Egypt, Yemen, Libya and the Maldives announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Qatar. They accused the Government of Qatar of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the Arab countries.