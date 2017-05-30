Fmr head of Almaty Auezov district police dept detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 29-30, National Security Committee, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, conducted a special operation to curb the activity of an organized criminal group engaged in extorting money from entrepreneurs, organizing smuggling channels across the state border with the PRC, and other crimes, Including kidnapping and contract killings.

During the operative-search activities, law enforcement officers detained leaders and active members of the criminal group and seized a large number of firearms and ammunition, the NSC press service reports.



Among the detained was the former head of the Auezov district police department of Almaty, police colonel Bakhyt Kasabekov, who was linked to the leaders of the group.

The results of the investigation will be reported later.