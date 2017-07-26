Fmr head of Kazakhstan's Pension Fund has arrest extended for a month

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The arrest of the former head of JSC 'Unified Accumulative Pension Fund' Ruslan Yerdenaev and other persons involved in the embezzlement of entrusted property of the Fund was extended for another month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As a reminder, Mr. Yerdenayev as well as Mussa Bakhtov, head of the Fund's Financial Risks Department, Bakhytzhan Kenzhebekov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of AlatauMunayAltyn JSC, and A. Naizagarin, director of Buzgul Aurum LLP, are suspected of embezzlement of entrusted public property.

The suspects will remain in a temporary detention facility until August 28, 2017.

The court has also extended the arrest of the Megatransaziya LLP deputy director Talgas Turtayev until August 23.

The National Security Committee of Almaty city is currently investigating the fund's KZT5 billion deal involving the purchase of bonds from Buzgul Aurum LLP.

As it became known, the pre-trial investigation of the deal was launched on the statement of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.