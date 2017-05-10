Fmr UAPF head detention extended until May 28

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaly District Court of Almaty extended the arrest of the former Chairman of JSC 'Unified Accumulative Pension Fund' Ruslan Yerdenayev until May 28, 2017, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the court.

The court has also extended detention of the former Deputy Chairman Dabyr Medetbekov until June 8, 2017.

Deputy Director of Megatransaziya LLP, Talgas Turtaev by the court's decision will be held in custody for three months.

All three are suspected of committing an intentional criminal offense against property. They are charged under Article 189, Part 4, paragraph 2 (misappropriation and embezzlement of entrusted property) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As it was reported, National Security Committee Department has been investigating into the acquisition of bonds of Buzgul Aurum LLP by the Fund worth KZT5 bln.