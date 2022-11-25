FMs of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Georgia meet in Aktau

BAKU. KAZINFORM – Aktau is playing host to the 2nd meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the meeting are Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu of Türkiye, and Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. The event is also joined by a Georgian delegation.

At the meeting, it is expected to sign a Roadmap for 2022-27 on the development and exploitation of the route Middle Corridor passing through Türkiye, Aerbaijan, and Kazakhstan in line with the Baku declaration.

The first meeting of the FM of the three countries took place on June 27 in Baku where the declaration providing for cooperation in transport and communication was adopted.

It is expected that the meeting in Aktau will focus on increasing trilateral cooperation and capacity-building of the Middle Corridor «East-West» through the Caspian Sea.