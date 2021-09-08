FMs of CA adopt joint statement on nuclear security

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the States Parties to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (CANWFZ) adopted the joint statement on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the CANWFZ, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

We, the ministers of foreign affairs of the states parties to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia (hereinafter referred to as the Treaty on CANWFZ), on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on CAWFZ

reaffirming our commitment to a peaceful and secure world free of nuclear weapons,

convinced that the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Central Asia is an important step towards strengthening the disarmament process, the nuclear non-proliferation regime, regional and international peace and security, as well as the development of cooperation in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes and the environmental rehabilitation of territories affected by radioactive contamination,

welcoming the thirtieth anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, and paying tribute to the many victims of nuclear explosions and their aftermath,

reaffirming the universally recognized and coordinating role of the United Nations in the disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, including in the creation of nuclear-weapon-free zones,

recognizing the importance of deepening cooperation between nuclear-weapon-free zones and the meeting of representatives of the existing nuclear-weapon-free zones held in Nur-Sultan on 28-29 August 2019,

declare the following:

We reaffirm our commitment to the historic in its significance Treaty on CANWFZ, signed by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on September 8, 2006 in Semipalatinsk.

Reaffirm the important and decisive role of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as the cornerstone of international efforts to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and, ultimately, achieve their complete elimination, which is also the basis for ensuring nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. In this regard, we support the holding of the Tenth Review Conference with the participation of delegates from all states parties to the NPT and believe that the Review Conference should consider the progress in implementing the decisions of previous conferences and identify specific tasks for the coming period.

Declare our continued support for the activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in implementing the provisions of the NPT, promoting cooperation in the peaceful uses of atomic energy and the application of safeguards and control over nuclear programs in the Member States of the Agency. We welcome the opening in August 2017 at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant (Republic of Kazakhstan) of the IAEA's Low-Enriched Uranium Bank, which ensures a new mechanism for guaranteed supplies of LEU to the IAEA Member States.

Call on the states listed in Annex 2 of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), on which the entry into force of the Treaty depends, to take measures to sign and ratify it as soon as possible.

Note the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), designed to facilitate the implementation of Article 6 of the NPT. It is deeply symbolic that this event coincided with the 15th anniversary of the signing of the CANWFZ Treaty by the countries of the region and the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.

Emphasize our commitment to maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to ensure the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program in the interests of regional and international security, as well as to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Welcome the signing on 6 May 2014 by the nuclear-weapon states of the Negative Assurances Protocol to the CANWFZ Treaty and its ratification by the four nuclear powers, and urge the United States of America to complete the ratification process of this Protocol as soon as possible.

Call on the members of the international community to support the UN General Assembly Resolution «The Universal Declaration on Building a World Free of Nuclear Weapons», which will be adopted at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, and thereby express their determination to move step by step towards a world free of nuclear weapons.

Express interest in expanding partnerships with existing nuclear-weapon-free zones, including the signing of Memorandums of Understanding between CANWFZ and the African Atomic Energy Commission (AFKONE), as well as between CANWFZ and the Organization for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (OPANAL), with the aim of strengthening the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and uniting international efforts to ensure peace and security.

Support efforts to create new nuclear-weapon-free zones in various regions of the world, including the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.