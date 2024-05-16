EN
    14:11, 16 May 2024

    FMs of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia discuss key issues of bilateral relations

    FMs of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia discuss key issues of bilateral relations
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Utama Haji Mohamad Haji Hassan, Kabar reports.

    The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that during the meeting the parties substantively discussed practical measures and steps to implement the agreements reached as a result of the events held in February and April 2024 through the foreign ministries.

    Also, the heads of foreign affairs departments discussed key issues of bilateral relations and the main international topics on the agenda of negotiations between President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

    In conclusion, the parties expressed confidence that Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to Kyrgyzstan will give new impetus to the development and expansion of relations between the two countries. In this context, the interlocutors emphasized the importance of continuing to maintain political dialogue through organizing mutual visits at a high level.

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Foreign policy
