Focus areas of Nur Otan Party’s election program highlighted by Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined the focus areas of the Nur Otan Party’s election program themed «The Path of Changes: a decent life for all,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

As one of the focus areas of the Party’s election program the President outlined self-empowerment of every citizen of the country.

The President underscored that the State needs to make sure that those in need are provided with targeted assistance.

Underscoring the significance of social equality, the President said that greater measures for targeted assistance will be in place when implementing social policy.

He also said that over KZT3tln will be provided in the next 5 years for yearly adjusted increases for social allowances, adding that non-contributory pensions will be adjusted annually given an annual inflation rate of 2%.

Recall, the 20th Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan Party chaired by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking place in the Kazakh capital.