    16:10, 08 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog and black ice in store for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foggy conditions will linger in three regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s state weather agency, fog and black ice will persist in Kyzylorda region on January 9. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

    Kostanay region will be steeped in fog on January 9 as well. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Fog will blanket parts of Akmola region. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

