EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:01, 05 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Fog and black ice predicted in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that storm is approaching Kyzylorda and Atyrau regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. 

    Fog will blanket Kyzylorda region on December 6-8. Eastern, northeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the region on December 7-8. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

    Foggy and slippery conditions will be observed in Atyrau region on December 6-7. The city of Atyrau will see analogous conditions. Probability of storm will be 80-85%.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!