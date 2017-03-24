Fog and black ice to continue in Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in western, northwestern, northern and southern Kazakhstan. Rain is forecast to douse southern part of the country. Fog, black ice and bleak wind will persist in some areas of Kazakhstan. Thunderstorm is expected in the south, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 28 mps in Almaty region.



Black ice will cover roads in Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for South Kazakhstan region.