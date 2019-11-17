EN
    09:18, 17 November 2019

    Fog and blowing snow forecast across Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strong wind, fog and blowing snow predicted across Kazakhstan on November 17, Kazinform reports with the reference to the RSE Kazhydromet.

    A snowstorm, ice slick, and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in the North-Kazakhstan region.

    Fog will blanket Almaty region. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Zhalanashkol area of the region.

    A snowstorm, ice slick, and strong wind of 15-20 m / s are expected in Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Foggy weather is predicted for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions. Wind intensification here will reach 15-20 m/s.

