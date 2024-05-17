Fog and ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather brings today thundershowers, heavy downpours to the most of Kazakhstan, squalls and hail to the country’s southeast, Kazinform news Agency cites Kazhydromet.

Fog is expected in the north, east and central part of Kazakhstan in the morning and at night.

Ground frosts with mercury reading -1 degree Celsius are forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat is reported to be high in the south of Karaganda region, in central areas of Ulytau region, Kostanay region, in the northwest of Atyrau region, in the southeast of East Kazakhstan region, in the north, east of Kyzylorda region, in the west, southwest of West Kazakhstan region, and in the east of Zhetysu region.

Extremely high fire risk persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, and Urzhar district of Abai region.