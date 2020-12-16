EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:39, 16 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog and ice-slick expected in 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is expected to grip today Karaganda region. Chances of storm are high.

    West Kazakhstan is to face today fog locally. Chances of storm are high.

    Fog, ground blizzard are forecast to batter Akmola region with high wind predicted locally.

    Ice slick is to form on the roads in Mangistau region. High wind is to sweep through the region.

    Strong wind is forecast to hit Atyrau region. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!