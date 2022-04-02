Fog and ice-slick forecast for Kazakhstan Apr 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of an anticyclone spur resulting in the weather with no precipitation. The country is to see fog, ice-slick, as well as high wind accompanied with dust tides in the west, kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Only the north, far northwest and mountainous areas of the south are to be affected by the cyclone moving past bringing precipitation as rain and snow.

The north of Kostanay region is to expect fog, ice-slick, and 15-20mps wind.

The west, south, and center of Mangistau region are to see 15-20mps wind with dust tides during the day.

The east and south of Aktobe region are to expect fog as well as wind at 16mps in the northwest and south during the day.

The north of North Kazakhstan region is to see ice-slick. The region's west is to expect fog as well as 15-20mps wind.

Akmola region is to see ice-slick in the north in the nighttime and morning as well as fog in the southwest, 15-20mps wind in the north and west.

Al,aty region's Alakosk ozer area is to expect 17-22mps wind.

The west of East Kazakhstan region is to see fog at night. The region's southeastern part is to brace for 15-20mps wind.

The northwest of West Kazkahstan region is to see 15-20mps wind. Fog is to coat the south, northeast, and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is predicted in the north and south of Pavlodar, and west of Atyrau regions