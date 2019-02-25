Fog and ice slick forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is predicted for most regions of the country Feb 25. Northern, eastern and south-eastern regions will enjoy sunny weather today. Blizzard, fog, gusting wind, and precipitation will hit some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, ground blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will strike Akmola and Karaganda regions.



Fog and ice slick are expected in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind speed in Zharma municipality of East Kazakhstan region and in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20mps.



Foggy and windy weather is forecast for North Kazakhstan region.



Fog will cover parts of Almaty region. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will rise to 18-23mps, sometimes to 28mps.