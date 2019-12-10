Fog and ice slick forecast in three regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration warning has been issued for three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and ice slick will persist in Kyzylorda region on December 11-13. Storm possibility is 95-100%.

Foggy conditions and black ice are forecast in Atyrau region and in the regional center on December 11.

Most parts of Aktobe region will see foggy weather on December 11. Precipitation and ice slick are expected in southeastern areas of the region. Fog will blanket the city of Aktobe as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.