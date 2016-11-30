Fog and ice slick predicted for Kazakhstan Nov 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is predicted for most regions of the country on Tuesday, November 30, except for northern and western regions. Fog, ice slick, blizzard and stiff wind are expected in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, fog, ice slick, snow drift and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are forecast for Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake in Almaty region will increase to 18-23 m per s.

Foggy and windy weather is predicted for Pavlodar region.

Ice slick, blizzard and stiff wind are predicted for Kostanay region.

Gusts of wind in the East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s, with snow drift hitting some areas.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for Zhambyl, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions.