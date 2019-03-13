Fog and ice slick to grip Kazakhstan Mar 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather accompanied by precipitations is forecast to hit the west, north-west and north of Kazakhstan today, March 13, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice slick in the morning and evening, wild wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s accompanied by ground blizzard are expected to hit today North Kazakhstan region.



Akmola, Kostanay regions are to face patches of fog, ice slick and wind blowing 15-22 m/s.



Fog and strong wind are forecast for Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.



Fog is expected to grip today also Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.



High wind is predicted to roll across Mangystau region.