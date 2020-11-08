Fog and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan Mon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitations, locally heavy ones, high wind, fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are expected to grip Kazakhstan over the next three years, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and ice-slick will grip Akmola region on October 8. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s, locally 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

Kyzylorda region will brace for high wind on October 8 in the morning and evening. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and ice-slick will grip Akmola region. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s locally will roll through the region.

Ice-slick is expected in Nur-Sultan. The wind gusting 15-20 m/s will blow locally.

High wind is also expected to hit Mangistau region tororrow.

Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for Karaganda region on November 9. The wind gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through the region.

On November 9 it will snow in North Kazakhstan. Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are set to grip the region.

Aktobe region will face on Monday fog and ice-slick accompanied by the high wind blowing up to 18 m/s locally.