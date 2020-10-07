Fog and ice slick to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The northern cyclone causing rain and snow in the country’s north and east will further exert its influence on the most part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Tomorrow Kostanay will wake up to foggy streets. Chances of storm are high. High wind will sweep through the region.

Fog, ice-slick, northwest wind are forecast to grip Akmola region on Thursday. Strong wind will roll through the region. Fog and ice-slick will batter Nur-Sultan in the morning and night.

Kyzylorda region will face high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

Karaganda region will observe fog and ice slick. Chances of storm are high.

Gog will blanket Zhambyl region. Ground frosts will hit on October 8-10 with mercury reading 5 degrees Celsius.