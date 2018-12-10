EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 10 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Fog and ice slick to hit Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 11-13, Kazinform reports.

    A ridge of the Siberian anticyclone slowly retreats to the east giving the way to warm atmospheric fronts moving from the south of the European part of Russia. Warm air accompanied by precipitation will cause ice slick and fog in the greater part of Kazakhstan leaving roads icy and slippery and dangerous in the morning and evening, the release reads.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!