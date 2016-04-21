Fog and rain showers to rule the day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and fog will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 21. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Fog will blanket Aktobe, Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire hazard will remain high in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.