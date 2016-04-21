EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:59, 21 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Fog and rain showers to rule the day in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms, stiff wind and fog will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today, April 21. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
    Fog will blanket Aktobe, Mangystau and North Kazakhstan regions.
    Fire hazard will remain high in Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!