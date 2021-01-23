Fog and snow to hit Kazakhstan on Jan 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is to remain in the greater part of Kazakhstan on January 23 due to the weather fronts. Snow which is to fall heavy here and there in the south and southeast is predicted.

Occasional fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong wind, reaching up to 30mps and more in some areas of the east, south, and southeast, are in store.

Zhambyl region is to see fog, blizzard, ice slick, 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 23-28mps and reaching up to 30mps and more in the south, in places.

Occasional fog, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps and up to 30mps and more in mountain areas in the daytime are in store for Turkestan region.

East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions are to brace for fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind in places. Wind is to gust up to 23-28mps, reaching up to 30mps and more in the nighttime in East Kazakhstan region.

Almaty region is to see occasional fog, blizzard, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 24-29mps.

Fog and ice slick is to hit some areas of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. Blizzard is also predicted for West Kazakhstan region in places.

Akmola, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions are to expect occasional fog and blizzard. 15-23mps wind is also predicted for Akmola and Kyzylorda regions as well as in Kostanay region in the nighttime locally.

Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions are to brace for fog in places. Ice slick is to hit the north of Mangistau region at night.