    07:14, 13 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Fog and snowfall forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather is forecast in Kazakhstan with snowfall to hit most areas. Fog and black ice, blizzard and blustery wind are predicted too. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.    

    According to Kazhydromet, blizzard will strike Akmola region.

    Fog and black ice are forecast in some areas of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will descend in Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions and at night in Pavlodar region.  

    Blizzard and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in the North Kazakhstan region.

     

    Fog and blizzard as well as gusting nighttime wind are predicted for the East Kazakhstan region. 

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
