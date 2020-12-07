EN
    07:39, 07 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog and snowfall in store for Kazakhstan Dec 7

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only the north, west, and southeast of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Snowfall is forecast for parts of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, wind will gust up to 17-22 mps in Almaty region.

    Fog will blanket portions of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

    Temperature will dip as low as -22°C in the north of Mangistau region.


