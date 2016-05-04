EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:00, 04 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Fog and stiff wind forecast for Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pouring rains, fog, and bleak wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 4. Freezing weather is expected in northern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.
    Fog will blanket Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.
    Hail is forecast to hit Zhambyl region.
    High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe region.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!