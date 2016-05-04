Fog and stiff wind forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pouring rains, fog, and bleak wind are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 4. Freezing weather is expected in northern Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23 mps in Zhambyl region.

Fog will blanket Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Hail is forecast to hit Zhambyl region.

High fire hazard will persist in Aktobe region.