Fog and stiff wind in store for Kazakhstan on Mar 24

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that most regions of the country will see precipitation today, March 24. Only the southwest, north and northwest of Kazakhstan will enjoy nice weather without precipitation. Patches of fog, ice slick, thunderstorm, and stiff wind are forecast for parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, patches of fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions at night and early in the morning.



Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Turkestan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Black ice is expected to cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Thunderstorm is forecast for Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Kyzylorda region.