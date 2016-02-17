Fog and strong wind expected in Kazakhstan Feb 17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is expected in western, north-western and eastern regions of Kazakhstan today, February 17. Other regions will enjoy sunny weather. Fog and strong are forecast in some areas, and snow drift will hit eastern parts.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will cover parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions.

In Almaty region, in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol, wind speed will increase up to 18-23 m per s.

Fog and snow drift are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog, ice-slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Atyrau region.

Fog will blanket also Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Wind speed there will rise to 15-20 m per s.