Fog and thunderstorms: storm alert in place in 6 regions

Six regions of Kazakhstan, as well as Astana and Shymkent cities, are put under storm alert, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Fog is expected in Astana in the morning and at night.

High fire threat remains in West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkistan regions, and Shymkent.

Frosts are expected to form on the ground in Abai region.

Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions are forecast to brace for thunderstorms, and fog.