Fog and wind forecast for most of Kazakhstan Oct 11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An anticyclone spur will continue affecting weather conditions in the western part of the country resulting in the weather mostly with no perception. Due to a cyclone and associated weather fronts precipitation is in store for the country’s east, predicted to fall heavily in the form of rain and snow in the mountainous areas of the southeast. High wind and fog are predicted for the southwest, north, southeast, and east. The southwest is to brace for dust tides and the north is to see ice slick, Kazinform cites the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Zhambyl region is to brace for fog in the northeast and mountainous areas. 15-20mps wind gusting up to 25mps is to batter the southwest.

Akmola region is to see fog, ice slick in the east as well as 15-20mps wind in the southeast at daytime.

Almaty region is to expect fog in the mountainous and sub-mountainous areas as well as 15-20mps wind in the west in the nighttime and in the west during the day.

15-20mps wind with dust tides is to batter the center of Kyzylorda region at daytime.

Kostanay region is to see fog in the north and 15-20mps wind in the south.

Wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west of East Kazakhstan region.

Fog is to coat the north of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is expected in the north and west of Atyrau region as well as Mangystau, north, northeast of Aktobe, mountainous areas of Turkestan regions in the nighttime and morning,