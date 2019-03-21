EN
    10:07, 21 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Fog and wind in store for Kazakhstan on March 21

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in the south of Kazakhstan today, March 21, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. The rest of the country will see weather mostly without precipitation. Patches of fog, stiff wind and sometimes thunderstorm are forecast for parts of Kazakhstan.

    Gusts of wind will reach 25 mps in the area of Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 will batter Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Akmola regions.

    Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.

