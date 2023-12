NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for Akmola and Kostanay regions for April 16, Kazhydromet reports.

On April 16 high wind up to 15-20 m/s will hit Akmola region. Chances of storm are high.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region tomorrow. Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s will batter the region during the day and locally in the nighttime. Chances of storm are high.