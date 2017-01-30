Fog blankets most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will persist in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Chances of snowfall, fog, black ice, stiff wind and drifting snow will be high in some regions of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Zhambyl regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-30 mps in Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Blizzard will hit Mangistau region.



Black ice will cover roads in Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Zhambyl regions.