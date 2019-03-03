Fog, blizzard and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with precipitation is predicted for major parts of the county on Sunday. Heavy precipitation will hit northern and southern regions. Fog, ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are forecast for some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, gusting wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes up to 23-28mps, will hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay regions. Fog, blizzard and ice slick are predicted for some areas.

Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 18-23mps.



Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are expected in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions. Wind gusts in Zhambyl region at night will rise to 23mps.



Foggy and windy weather as well as black ice are forecast for Atyrau region.



Ice slick, ground blizzard and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Aktobe and Karaganda regions.



Fog will blanket East Kazakhstan region in the morning and at night. Black ice and strong wind up to 15-20mps, sometimes reaching 25mps, will hit the region too.



Fog and ice slick as well as blizzard are expected in the West Kazakhstan region.



Fog will descend in Mangistau region.