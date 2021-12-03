EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:22, 03 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Fog forecast for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 4

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan on December 4, Kazinform reports.

    The southwest of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on December 4. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the southeast of the region.

    Fog is forecast for the west and center of Karaganda region.

    Zhezkazgan city is to brace for fog at night on December 4.

    Akmola region is to brace for fog in the southeast. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the northeast.

    The north of Turkestan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the mountainous areas.

    The north of West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog. Southerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest of the region during the day. Uralsk city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on December 4. Southerly wind is to reach 18mps at daytime.

    Fog is in store for the south of Aktobe region.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!