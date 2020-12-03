EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:35, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Fog, frosts and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On December 4 Turkestan region is set to face fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard. High wind will sweep through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan tomorrow. Chances of storm are high.

    Akmola region will also brace for fog and ground blizzard with high wind predicted locally. Chances of storm are high.

    Severe frosts will grip the northern part of Mangistau region with mercury dropping as low as to -22 degrees of Celsius. Ice will form on the roads. Chances of storm are high.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!