EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:19, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Fog, frosts and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan on Sat

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for March 13, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is to grip Kostanay region today. Air temperature is forecast to plunge to -20-25, locally -28 degrees Celsius.

    Ice-slick and snow blizzard are expected to grip Kyzylorda region on March 13. Strong wind is to sweep through the region gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    High wind is also expected in Kyzylorda region.

    Ice-slick is to form on the roads in Mangistau region.

    Heavy precipitations (snow and rain) are to batter Zhambyl region on March 13-14 accompanied by fog, ice-slick and snowstorm. Wild wind is suggested to sweep through the region gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Air temperature is to drop as low as to -25-30 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan. Snowstorms and fog, strong wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s are to grip East Kazakhstan on March 13-14.

    Heavy snow and rain, fog and ice-slick are forecast for Turkestan region. Cold wave is to hit the region.

    On March 13 Karaganda region is set to face fog, high wind, frosts of -30 degrees Celsius.

    Akmola region is to brace for frosts with mercury standing at -30 degrees Celsius.

    -30 degrees Celsius frosts are to grip Aktobe region.


    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!