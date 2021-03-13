Fog, frosts and ice-slick to grip Kazakhstan on Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for March 13, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is to grip Kostanay region today. Air temperature is forecast to plunge to -20-25, locally -28 degrees Celsius.

Ice-slick and snow blizzard are expected to grip Kyzylorda region on March 13. Strong wind is to sweep through the region gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

High wind is also expected in Kyzylorda region.

Ice-slick is to form on the roads in Mangistau region.

Heavy precipitations (snow and rain) are to batter Zhambyl region on March 13-14 accompanied by fog, ice-slick and snowstorm. Wild wind is suggested to sweep through the region gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Air temperature is to drop as low as to -25-30 degrees Celsius in North Kazakhstan. Snowstorms and fog, strong wind up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s are to grip East Kazakhstan on March 13-14.

Heavy snow and rain, fog and ice-slick are forecast for Turkestan region. Cold wave is to hit the region.

On March 13 Karaganda region is set to face fog, high wind, frosts of -30 degrees Celsius.

Akmola region is to brace for frosts with mercury standing at -30 degrees Celsius.

-30 degrees Celsius frosts are to grip Aktobe region.