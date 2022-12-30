EN
    07:14, 30 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Fog, ground blizzard and high wind in store for Kazakhstan Dec 30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 30, Kazinform reports.

    The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face snow, the south and west are to brace for rain and fog. Ground blizzard is expected to sweep through the north, east and central part, ice slick is to form on the roads in the south, southeast. High wind is forecast to roll through the country’s east.

    As earlier reported, weather warnings were issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan.


