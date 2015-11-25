Fog, gusty wind, black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and snowfall, blizzard, fog, black ice and wind speed increase are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan November 25.

Sunny weather will stay in southwestern, southern and south-eastern parts of the country, Kazhydromet says.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s is forecast in some areas of East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions, in the daytime in Mangystau and at night in Kostanay regions.

Winds speed in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions will rise up to 15-22 m per s, where blizzard, black ice and fog are expected too.

Fog will blanket parts of Almaty region at night and in the morning. Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol will increase up to 18-23 m per s.

Fog and black ice will cover parts of Atyrau and Aktobe regions.

Fog is also expected in some areas of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.