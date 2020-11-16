Fog, ice, and storm in store for 5 rgns of Kazakhstan on Nov 17
Akmola region is to brace for occasional fog and blizzard at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 85-90%.
Fog is expected to coat Kostanay region here and there. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
15-20mps easterly wind is to hit Mangistau region and the city of Aktau locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.
Occasional fog and ice slick are to strike Almaty region. Westerly wind turning northeast, gusting up to 15-20mps in places at night, is expected as well. Ice is predicted for Talgykorgan city at night. Probability of storm is 90-95%.
On November 17-19, fog and ice are expected to hit Zhambyl region locally. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in places is forecast for November 17 in the afternoon, reaching up to 25mps on November 18-19.
Occasional fog and ice are in store for the city of Taraz. Probability of storm is 90-95%.