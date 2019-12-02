Fog, ice slick and blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Precipitation is expected in most regions of the country on December 1. Sunny weather is forecast in northern and eastern regions only. Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and strong wind are predicted for some areas.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

Ice slick is expected in Karaganda region.

An 18mps wind, blizzard, black ice and fog are predicted in Kostanay region.

Fog will descend in Turkestan and Almaty regions. Wind speed in the area of Alakol Lake will increase to 15-22mps.

Fog, ice slick and a 15-20mps wind will hit Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions. Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will also see fog and ice slick. Ground blizzard will strike Aktobe region. An 18mps wind is expected in Mangistau region.