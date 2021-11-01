Fog, ice slick and ground blizzard forecast for Kazakhstan Nov 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to see unstable weather conditions causing precipitation such as rain and snow. Only the west and south will be under the influence of a high-pressure area resulting in weather with no precipitation, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

According to the National Met Office, much of the country is to see fog, high wind as well as ice slick in the north, east, and center. Akmola region’s northern and eastern parts are to expect 15-20mps wind as well as fog in the nighttime and morning,

The north, west, and south of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick, ground blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.

Karaganda region is to brace for 15-20mps wind in the west, north, and east as well as ice slick and ground blizzard in the west.

East Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice slick, ground blizzard in the north and east as well as 15-20mps wind in the northeast during the day.

Wind is to reach 15-20mps in the south and northeast of Zhambyl region. Fog is to coat the mountainous areas and north of the region in the nighttime and morning.

Pavlodar region is to brace for ice slick in the west at night as well as 15-20mps wind in most parts during the day.

Kostanay region is to expect for in the west at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps in the east at daytime.

15-20mps wind is predicted in the northeastern part of Aktobe region.

Almaty region is to see 15-20mps wind in the northeast as well as fog in the mountainous areas.

Foggy night and morning are forecast for the north of West Kazakhstan, Mangistau as well as west, north, and center of Atyrau regions.