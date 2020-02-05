Fog, ice slick and ground blizzard forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The major part of the republic will be under the impact of the North-Western cyclone, which will bring precipitation to almost all regions. Southern and southwestern regions only will see precipitation today. Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard and gusting wind are forecast in some areas, Kazhydromet says.

North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and Aktobe regions will see fog, black ice, snowstorm and a 15-20mps gusting wind. Some areas in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will be hit by a 23-28mps wind.

Fog and ice slick as well as a 15-20mps wind are forecast in Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Fog, black ice and a 15-20mps nighttime wind are predicted for Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions will be hit by a 15-20mps wind and will see fog.

Fog will blanket Almaty and Mangistau regions.



