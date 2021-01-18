EN
    18:21, 18 January 2021

    Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan for January 19.

    Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

    Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s will sweep through East Kazakhstan.

    Ground blizzard and high wind are also expected in Karaganda region.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region.

    West Kazakhstan is also forecast to face fog and ground blizzard.

    Fog and ice-slick are predicted to grip tomorrow Atyrau region.


