Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan for January 19.

Fog will blanket tomorrow Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.

Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23 m/s will sweep through East Kazakhstan.

Ground blizzard and high wind are also expected in Karaganda region.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region.

West Kazakhstan is also forecast to face fog and ground blizzard.

Fog and ice-slick are predicted to grip tomorrow Atyrau region.