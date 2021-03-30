Fog, ice-slick and high wind to grip Kazakhstan Mar 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan for March 30, Kazhydromet reports.

Turkestan region is set to face today fog, high wind. Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard locally.

Fog is to blanket Mangistau region. Ice-slick is expected to form on the roads in Kyzylorda region locally.

Akmola region is to wake up to foggy streets, ice-slick is to form on the roads. Ground blizzard is expected in the morning and night.

Fog and ice-slick, ground blizzard are also expected in North Kazakhstan and Karaganda, Zhambyl regions.